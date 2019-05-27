Franklin Countys First News

Results announced for second annual Rangeley RuKaBi Race

Posted by • May 27, 2019 •

Women's Winner - Kathleen Judice

RANGELEY - Rangeley Health and Wellness and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce that the 2nd Annual Rangeley RuKaBi race, a fun, 3-part race (bike, kayak and run), was a big success. The event took place on Sunday, May 26 in Rangeley Town Park.

The race consisted of a 3.5 mile bike ride, followed by a 1.5 mile kayak on Rangeley Lake and ended with a 3.5 mile run. Both individuals and teams competed.

The top three finishers and their times in each category are listed below:

Women
Kathleen Judice - 1:00:53
Jennifer Morris - 1:06:45
Amy Hediger - 1:08:45

Men
Stephen Judice - 48:33
David Hediger - 1:01:36
James Tait - 1:19:39

Team
Bald Mountain Camps - 52:03
High Street - 1:02:52
AJ’s - 1:03:22

The organizers were very pleased with the turnout and expressed their appreciation for all the volunteers who helped organize the event – and are already looking forward to planning next year’s 3rd annual Rangeley RuKaBi race.

Men's Winner - Stephen Judice

Team Winner - Bald Mountain Camps team (left to right Quinn Philbrick, Tyler Philbrick and Courtney Ellis)

Cyclists kick off the race.

 

 

Kaykers on Rangeley Lake.

