Results announced for second annual Rangeley RuKaBi Race
RANGELEY - Rangeley Health and Wellness and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce that the 2nd Annual Rangeley RuKaBi race, a fun, 3-part race (bike, kayak and run), was a big success. The event took place on Sunday, May 26 in Rangeley Town Park.
The race consisted of a 3.5 mile bike ride, followed by a 1.5 mile kayak on Rangeley Lake and ended with a 3.5 mile run. Both individuals and teams competed.
The top three finishers and their times in each category are listed below:
Women
Kathleen Judice - 1:00:53
Jennifer Morris - 1:06:45
Amy Hediger - 1:08:45
Men
Stephen Judice - 48:33
David Hediger - 1:01:36
James Tait - 1:19:39
Team
Bald Mountain Camps - 52:03
High Street - 1:02:52
AJ’s - 1:03:22
The organizers were very pleased with the turnout and expressed their appreciation for all the volunteers who helped organize the event – and are already looking forward to planning next year’s 3rd annual Rangeley RuKaBi race.
Leave a Response