Results for Mt. Blue girls’ tennis vs Mt. Ararat

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue High School girls' tennis played against Mt. Ararat on May 14.

Mt. Blue 5, Mt. Ararat 0

1st singles: Grace McIntosh (MB) d. Meri Stockford 6-1, 6-2

2nd singles: Maeve Hickey (MB) d. Ryley Leech 6-4, 6-2

3rd singles: Brianna Jackson (MB) d. Riley Robertson 6-0, 6-0

1st doubles: Mariel Damon and Bailey Levesque (MB) d. Grace Trebilcock 6-2, 6-3

2nd doubles: Sophia Pires and Hallie Pike (MB) d. Katie Trebilcock and Kaitlyn Doughty 6-2, 6-3

Exhibition doubles: Natia Changhlishvili and Alexis Meisner (MB) d. Emma Soule and Olivia Justice 8-4

Olivia Justice and Dana Coliban (MA) d. Olyvia Depasquale and Shelby Iverson 8-4

Scores reported by Judy Upham, Mt. Blue coach.