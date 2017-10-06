Results for the 15th Annual Seth Wescott & Franklin County Chamber Golf Classic

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and Seth Wescott held their 15th annual golf classic on Sept. 22 at the Sugarloaf Golf Club in Carrabassett Valley. Twenty-five teams participated and basked in the gorgeous weather to help raise funds for the Level Field Fund and the Chamber’s David Robie Scholarships.

Results of the tournament were:

First Place Low Gross: Darling’s

First Place Low Net: ARC

Second Place Low Gross: Osgood’s Flooring

Individual accomplishments include:

Women’s Longest Drive (hole #12): Deb White

Men’s Longest Drive (hole #18): Mitch Orser

Closest to the pin (hole #3): Kyle Ladd

Closest to the pin (hole #11): Seth Wescott

Closest to the pin (hole #3): Tom Bufalino

Ben Spencer was the winner of our Putting Challenge event after a putt-off.

The Franklin County Chamber and Seth Wescott wish to thank all the teams, participants, and sponsors that helped to make this event a great success. Organizers especially wish to thank Coca-Cola of Farmington, Darlings, Dead River Company, Franklin Savings Bank, Poland Spring, Rob Elliott Excavation & Trucking, Skowhegan Savings Bank and Western Mountain Financial Services for their generous major partnerships, as well as The Rack for hosting our delicious lunch and awards ceremony.