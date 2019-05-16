Results from girls’ tennis Mt. Blue vs Camden Hills

1st singles: Maeve Hickey (MB) d. Chloe Fordyce 8-2 2nd singles: Hallie Pike (MB) d. Olivia Lydon 8-2 3rd singles: Haley Walsh (MB) d. Hannah Fiske 8-4 1st doubles: Kelsey Dorman and Cadence Maheux (MB) d. Bella Merrill and Kaitlin Heintzman 8-0 2nd doubles: Tricia Souther Bowering and Grace Bell (MB) d. Freya Johanson and Meredith Luce 8-4 Exhibition singles: Ella Johanson (CH) d. Calley McCourt 9-7 Exhibition doubles: Anikka Reinwand and Eryn Kaloustian (CH) d. Lilly Richards and Cassidy Strunk 8-4

