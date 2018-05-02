Franklin Countys First News

Results from Mt. Blue girls’ tennis match vs. Oxford Hills

Posted by • May 2, 2018 •

FARMINGTON - Results from the Mt. Blue girls' tennis match against Oxford Hills are as follows:

Mt. Blue 5, Oxford Hills 0

1st singles: Grace McIntosh (MB) d. Gabriell Bergeron 6-3, 6-0

2nd singles: Maeve Hickey (MB) d. Hannah Ney 6-0, 6-0

3rd singles: Brianna Jackson (MB) d. Olivia Rowe 6-0, 6-0

1st doubles: Hallie Pike and Sophia Pires (MB) d. Hunter Roast and Paige Lord 6-0, 6-0

2nd doubles: Bailey Levesque and Mariel Damon (MB) d.Kira Bloomfield and Alanna Bloomfield 6-0, 6-0

Exhibition doubles: Alexis Meisner and Olyvia Depasquale (MB) d. Culiandra Nero and Megan Mitchell 8-2

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives