Results from Mt. Blue girls’ tennis match vs. Oxford Hills
FARMINGTON - Results from the Mt. Blue girls' tennis match against Oxford Hills are as follows:
Mt. Blue 5, Oxford Hills 0
1st singles: Grace McIntosh (MB) d. Gabriell Bergeron 6-3, 6-0
2nd singles: Maeve Hickey (MB) d. Hannah Ney 6-0, 6-0
3rd singles: Brianna Jackson (MB) d. Olivia Rowe 6-0, 6-0
1st doubles: Hallie Pike and Sophia Pires (MB) d. Hunter Roast and Paige Lord 6-0, 6-0
2nd doubles: Bailey Levesque and Mariel Damon (MB) d.Kira Bloomfield and Alanna Bloomfield 6-0, 6-0
Exhibition doubles: Alexis Meisner and Olyvia Depasquale (MB) d. Culiandra Nero and Megan Mitchell 8-2
