Results from the Spandits! Summer Fest races

FARMINGTON - Results for the Spandits! race on July 22 can be found below, organized into the 5K, 1 Mile fun run and 1 Mile kids' run categories. An asterisk (*) denotes a female racer.

Spandits! 5K Race Results

Place Name Age Time 1 Aaron Willingham 20 15:42.5 2 Joshua Horne 20 16:00.3 3 Jesse Dalton 16 18:17.1 4 Zeke Robinson 17 18:40.3 5 Ian Goding 18 19:15.1 6 Jess Knieser 44 19:33.3 7 Billy Nichols 56 19:35.1 8 Tessa Mah * 35 19:48.5 9 Isaac Raymond 28 20:11.7 10 Tess Cote * 29 21:25.6 11 Ethan McIntosh 15 21:37.6 12 Scott Dalton 41 22:42.7 13 Ivan Moore 45 22:47.1 14 Enrico Echevarria 17 22:52.2 15 John Mah 46 22:55.3 16 Jayden Wilfred 12 23:12.8 17 Jasmine Daigle * 31 23:24.2 18 David Chapman 57 23:31.9 19 Eric Ninneman 45 23:47.9 20 Adam Cote 30 24:04.2 21 Sam Monahan 38 24:37.3 22 Wes Farkas 39 25:04.9 23 Kyran Katzenbach 12 25:11.3 24 Vivian Gilman * 12 25:26.6 25 Kate Gilman * 15 25:27.7 26 Lance Lemieux 54 25:37.4 27 Paul Mills 65 25:44.9 28 Zach Frechette 30 25:52.4 29 Naomi Ninneman * 42 25:55.3 30 Kaden Green * 13 25:59.3 31 Ben Hoisington 37 25:59.6 32 Steve Quackenbush 50 26:02.9 33 Anna Gray * 15 26:06.7 34 Tiffany Baker * 38 27:27.2 35 Beth Allen * 59 27:32.5 36 Ben Andrews 17 28:04.1 37 Grace Dalton * 14 28:11.4 38 Heather Hoisington * 30 28:58.3 39 Zoe Hoisington * 9 28:58.6 40 Kamryn Joyce * 12 29:21.7 41 Shelley Joyce * 46 29:24.5 42 Barbara Larson * 34 30:06.8 43 Doug Allen 59 30:53.3 44 Annie Norris * 37 31:53.7 45 Dan O'Shea 68 32:00.2 46 Carole Kane * 49 32:23.0 47 Cyra Morrill * 34 32:23.3 48 Caitlin Kane * 19 32:23.5 49 Gail Cummins * 60 32:38.5 50 Rachael Loyd * 32 32:55.4 51 Dusty Loyd 30 32:55.6 52 Phoebe Gray * 11 34:44.9 53 Joyce Bournival * 65 35:47.6 54 John McCall 76 36:24.6 55 Laura Columbia * 29 37:19.3 56 Mamie McCall * 75 52:41.4 57 Megan Gideon * 11 52:52.9

Spandits! Kids' 1-Mile Race Results

Place Name Age Time 1 Parker Howley 8 7:22.9 2 Henri McCourt 10 7:27.4 3 Luke Doscinski 9 7:46.2 4 Luke Farkas 11 8:12.5 5 Nora McCourt * 10 8:27.6 6 Raelynn Wilfond * 9 8:52.8 7 Daniel Dalton 11 9:09.3 8 Kara Ahern * 9 9:09.6 9 Sienna Howley * 6 9:16.9 10 Forrest Raymond 5 10:15.3 11 Miles Raymond 5 10:49.4 12 Mariah Johnson * 10 10:54.9 13 Addison Decher * 9 10:55.2 14 Charlotte Robinson * 6 13:12.6 15 Michael Ahern 7 13:26.8 16 Grace Mah * 5 13:31.9 17 Ben Farkas 4 15:42.6

Spandits! Open Mile Results