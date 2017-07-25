Franklin Countys First News

Results from the Spandits! Summer Fest races

FARMINGTON - Results for the Spandits! race on July 22 can be found below, organized into the 5K, 1 Mile fun run and 1 Mile kids' run categories. An asterisk (*) denotes a female racer.

Spandits! 5K Race Results

Place Name Age Time
1 Aaron Willingham 20 15:42.5
2 Joshua Horne 20 16:00.3
3 Jesse Dalton 16 18:17.1
4 Zeke Robinson 17 18:40.3
5 Ian Goding 18 19:15.1
6 Jess Knieser 44 19:33.3
7 Billy Nichols 56 19:35.1
8 Tessa Mah * 35 19:48.5
9 Isaac Raymond 28 20:11.7
10 Tess Cote * 29 21:25.6
11 Ethan McIntosh 15 21:37.6
12 Scott Dalton 41 22:42.7
13 Ivan Moore 45 22:47.1
14 Enrico Echevarria 17 22:52.2
15 John Mah 46 22:55.3
16 Jayden Wilfred 12 23:12.8
17 Jasmine Daigle * 31 23:24.2
18 David Chapman 57 23:31.9
19 Eric Ninneman 45 23:47.9
20 Adam Cote 30 24:04.2
21 Sam Monahan 38 24:37.3
22 Wes Farkas 39 25:04.9
23 Kyran Katzenbach 12 25:11.3
24 Vivian Gilman * 12 25:26.6
25 Kate Gilman * 15 25:27.7
26 Lance Lemieux 54 25:37.4
27 Paul Mills 65 25:44.9
28 Zach Frechette 30 25:52.4
29 Naomi Ninneman * 42 25:55.3
30 Kaden Green * 13 25:59.3
31 Ben Hoisington 37 25:59.6
32 Steve Quackenbush 50 26:02.9
33 Anna Gray * 15 26:06.7
34 Tiffany Baker * 38 27:27.2
35 Beth Allen * 59 27:32.5
36 Ben Andrews 17 28:04.1
37 Grace Dalton * 14 28:11.4
38 Heather Hoisington * 30 28:58.3
39 Zoe Hoisington * 9 28:58.6
40 Kamryn Joyce * 12 29:21.7
41 Shelley Joyce * 46 29:24.5
42 Barbara Larson * 34 30:06.8
43 Doug Allen 59 30:53.3
44 Annie Norris * 37 31:53.7
45 Dan O'Shea 68 32:00.2
46 Carole Kane * 49 32:23.0
47 Cyra Morrill * 34 32:23.3
48 Caitlin Kane * 19 32:23.5
49 Gail Cummins * 60 32:38.5
50 Rachael Loyd * 32 32:55.4
51 Dusty Loyd 30 32:55.6
52 Phoebe Gray * 11 34:44.9
53 Joyce Bournival * 65 35:47.6
54 John McCall 76 36:24.6
55 Laura Columbia * 29 37:19.3
56 Mamie McCall * 75 52:41.4
57 Megan Gideon * 11 52:52.9

Spandits! Kids' 1-Mile Race Results

Place Name Age Time
1 Parker Howley 8 7:22.9
2 Henri McCourt 10 7:27.4
3 Luke Doscinski 9 7:46.2
4 Luke Farkas 11 8:12.5
5 Nora McCourt * 10 8:27.6
6 Raelynn Wilfond * 9 8:52.8
7 Daniel Dalton 11 9:09.3
8 Kara Ahern * 9 9:09.6
9 Sienna Howley * 6 9:16.9
10 Forrest Raymond 5 10:15.3
11 Miles Raymond 5 10:49.4
12 Mariah Johnson * 10 10:54.9
13 Addison Decher * 9 10:55.2
14 Charlotte Robinson * 6 13:12.6
15 Michael Ahern 7 13:26.8
16 Grace Mah * 5 13:31.9
17 Ben Farkas 4 15:42.6

Spandits! Open Mile Results

Place Name Age Time
1 Scott Dalton 41 9:42.1
2 Abbey Goodspeed * 11 10:03.7
3 Nichole Goodspeed * 45 12:50.6
4 Kendall Daigle * 8 12:51.9
5 Sydney Daigle * 5 15:17.9
