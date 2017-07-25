Results from the Spandits! Summer Fest races

FARMINGTON - Results for the Spandits! race on July 22 can be found below, organized into the 5K, 1 Mile fun run and 1 Mile kids' run categories. An asterisk (*) denotes a female racer.
Spandits! 5K Race Results
|Place
|Name
|
|Age
|Time
|1
|Aaron Willingham
|
|20
|15:42.5
|2
|Joshua Horne
|
|20
|16:00.3
|3
|Jesse Dalton
|
|16
|18:17.1
|4
|Zeke Robinson
|
|17
|18:40.3
|5
|Ian Goding
|
|18
|19:15.1
|6
|Jess Knieser
|
|44
|19:33.3
|7
|Billy Nichols
|
|56
|19:35.1
|8
|Tessa Mah *
|
|35
|19:48.5
|9
|Isaac Raymond
|
|28
|20:11.7
|10
|Tess Cote *
|
|29
|21:25.6
|11
|Ethan McIntosh
|
|15
|21:37.6
|12
|Scott Dalton
|
|41
|22:42.7
|13
|Ivan Moore
|
|45
|22:47.1
|14
|Enrico Echevarria
|
|17
|22:52.2
|15
|John Mah
|
|46
|22:55.3
|16
|Jayden Wilfred
|
|12
|23:12.8
|17
|Jasmine Daigle *
|
|31
|23:24.2
|18
|David Chapman
|
|57
|23:31.9
|19
|Eric Ninneman
|
|45
|23:47.9
|20
|Adam Cote
|
|30
|24:04.2
|21
|Sam Monahan
|
|38
|24:37.3
|22
|Wes Farkas
|
|39
|25:04.9
|23
|Kyran Katzenbach
|
|12
|25:11.3
|24
|Vivian Gilman *
|
|12
|25:26.6
|25
|Kate Gilman *
|
|15
|25:27.7
|26
|Lance Lemieux
|
|54
|25:37.4
|27
|Paul Mills
|
|65
|25:44.9
|28
|Zach Frechette
|
|30
|25:52.4
|29
|Naomi Ninneman *
|
|42
|25:55.3
|30
|Kaden Green *
|
|13
|25:59.3
|31
|Ben Hoisington
|
|37
|25:59.6
|32
|Steve Quackenbush
|
|50
|26:02.9
|33
|Anna Gray *
|
|15
|26:06.7
|34
|Tiffany Baker *
|
|38
|27:27.2
|35
|Beth Allen *
|
|59
|27:32.5
|36
|Ben Andrews
|
|17
|28:04.1
|37
|Grace Dalton *
|
|14
|28:11.4
|38
|Heather Hoisington *
|
|30
|28:58.3
|39
|Zoe Hoisington *
|
|9
|28:58.6
|40
|Kamryn Joyce *
|
|12
|29:21.7
|41
|Shelley Joyce *
|
|46
|29:24.5
|42
|Barbara Larson *
|
|34
|30:06.8
|43
|Doug Allen
|
|59
|30:53.3
|44
|Annie Norris *
|
|37
|31:53.7
|45
|Dan O'Shea
|
|68
|32:00.2
|46
|Carole Kane *
|
|49
|32:23.0
|47
|Cyra Morrill *
|
|34
|32:23.3
|48
|Caitlin Kane *
|
|19
|32:23.5
|49
|Gail Cummins *
|
|60
|32:38.5
|50
|Rachael Loyd *
|
|32
|32:55.4
|51
|Dusty Loyd
|
|30
|32:55.6
|52
|Phoebe Gray *
|
|11
|34:44.9
|53
|Joyce Bournival *
|
|65
|35:47.6
|54
|John McCall
|
|76
|36:24.6
|55
|Laura Columbia *
|
|29
|37:19.3
|56
|Mamie McCall *
|
|75
|52:41.4
|57
|Megan Gideon *
|
|11
|52:52.9
Spandits! Kids' 1-Mile Race Results
|Place
|Name
|
|Age
|Time
|1
|Parker Howley
|
|8
|7:22.9
|2
|Henri McCourt
|
|10
|7:27.4
|3
|Luke Doscinski
|
|9
|7:46.2
|4
|Luke Farkas
|
|11
|8:12.5
|5
|Nora McCourt *
|
|10
|8:27.6
|6
|Raelynn Wilfond *
|
|9
|8:52.8
|7
|Daniel Dalton
|
|11
|9:09.3
|8
|Kara Ahern *
|
|9
|9:09.6
|9
|Sienna Howley *
|
|6
|9:16.9
|10
|Forrest Raymond
|
|5
|10:15.3
|11
|Miles Raymond
|
|5
|10:49.4
|12
|Mariah Johnson *
|
|10
|10:54.9
|13
|Addison Decher *
|
|9
|10:55.2
|14
|Charlotte Robinson *
|
|6
|13:12.6
|15
|Michael Ahern
|
|7
|13:26.8
|16
|Grace Mah *
|
|5
|13:31.9
|17
|Ben Farkas
|
|4
|15:42.6
Spandits! Open Mile Results
|Place
|Name
|
|Age
|Time
|1
|Scott Dalton
|
|41
|9:42.1
|2
|Abbey Goodspeed *
|
|11
|10:03.7
|3
|Nichole Goodspeed *
|
|45
|12:50.6
|4
|Kendall Daigle *
|
|8
|12:51.9
|5
|Sydney Daigle *
|
|5
|15:17.9