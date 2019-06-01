Results of May 31 Mt. Blue girls’ tennis match

Girls' tennis Mt. Blue vs Brunswick, quarterfinal North A at Brunswick, May 31

Brunswick 4, Mt. Blue 1

1st singles: Lea Scrapchansky (B) d. Maeve Hickey 7-5(5), 6-0

2nd singles: Hallie Pike (MB) d. Sara Scrapchansky 6-3. 6-2

3rd singles: Anna Barnes (B) d. Haley Walsh 6-4, 4-6, 6-0

1st doubles: Abby Parke and Erin Coughlin (B) d. Cadence Maheux and Kelsey Dorman 6-0, 6-0

2nd doubles: Ella Perham and Zoe Battle (B) d. Tricia Souther Bowering and Khloe Dean 6-0, 6-0

Exhibition doubles: Grace Bell and Khloe Dean (MB) d. Abby Sharpe and Lia Rand 8-2

Madison Nichols and Briana Eaton (B) d. Olyvia Depasquale and Alexis Meisner 8-1

Scores reported by Judy Upham, Mt. Blue coach