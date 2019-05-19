Franklin Countys First News

Results of MBHS girls’ tennis match May 17

May 19, 2019

Girls' tennis Mt. Blue vs. Gardiner at Gardiner May 17

Gardiner 4, Mt. Blue 1

1st singles: Lindsey Bell (G) d. Maeve Hickey 7-6(5), 10-7(tie break set)
2nd singles: Kiara Goggin (G) d. Haley Walsh 6-0, 6-2
3rd singles: Hannah Foust (G) d. Tricia Souther Bowering 6-0, 6-1
1st doubles: Kelsey Dorman and Cadence Maheux (MB) d. Susie Strickland and Lexi Bigelow 6-2, 2-6, 6-3
2nd doubles: Haley Smith and Sarah Foust (G) d. Grace Bell and Khloe Dean 6-1, 6-2
Exhibition singles: Sadie McDonough (MB) d. Sierra Nestor 8-4

Scores submitted by Judy Upham, Mt. Blue coach

