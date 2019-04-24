Results of Mt. Blue girls’ tennis versus Mt. Ararat

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue girls' tennis team took on Mt. Ararat at Mt. Blue on April 23. Mt. Blue athletes won all five events.

1st singles: Maeve Hickey (MB) d. Carol Razera 6-0, 6-0

2nd singles: Hallie Pike (MB) d. Grace Trebilcock 6-2, 6-2

3rd singles: Haley Walsh (MB) d. Emily Davidson 6-0, 6-1

1st doubles: Mariel Damon and Cadence Maheux (MB) d. Riley Robertson and Beth Dube 6-1, 6-0

2nd doubles: Tricia Souther Bowering and Kelsey Dorman (MB) d. Emma Soule and Anna Cox 6-1, 6-0

Exhibition doubles: Grace Bell and Alexis Meisner (MB) d. Ariana St. Laurent and Tatiana St. Laurent 8-4

Khloe Dean and Sadie McDonough (MB) d. Gabrielle Dube and Michelle Dube 8-3



Scores submitted by Judy Upham, Mt. Blue coach.