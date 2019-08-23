Franklin Countys First News

Results of RLCC 26th Annual Golf Classic

Posted by • August 23, 2019 •

Women's Division 1st Place Team (left to right) Debbie Higgins, Krista Perry, Patti Butler, Ellen Oppenheim.

Men's Flight B 1st Place Team (left to right) Carl Dodge, Bob Fitzgibbon, Glenn Yankee (not shown - Bill McGuckin)

RANGELEY - The 26th Annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic was held on Aug. 21 at Mingo Springs Golf Course. The event included dinner and an awards ceremony at the Country Club Inn. Results are as follows:

Men’s A Division – 1st Place
Erin Washington, Larry Washington, Kyle Ladd and Noel Dolbier

Men’s A Division – 2nd Place
Jamie Eastlack, Scott Morton, Brad Stokes and Todd Smith

Men’s B Division – 1st Place
Bob Fitzgibbon, Carl Dodge, Bill McGuckin and Glenn Yankee

Men’s B Division – 2nd Place
Rick Walker, Peter Judkins, Tim Thompson and Rich Smith

Men's Flight A 1st Place Team (left to right) Noel Dolbier, Rick Walker (Master of Ceremony), Erin Washington, Kyle Ladd (not shown - Larry Washington).

Women’s Division – 1st Place
Ellen Oppenheim, Krista Perry, Deb Higgins and Patti Butler

Women’s Division – 2nd Place
Nancy Morton, Jackie Patnode, Heidi Deery and Liz Schulte

Mixed Division – 1st Place
Reggie Hammond, Carol Nale, Mark Richardson and Sean Danforth

Mixed Division – 2nd Place
Craig Sargent, Jamie Sargent, Josh Wilcox and Angela White

Longest Drive – Heidi Deery (Women’s), Todd Smith (Men’s)

Closest to the Pin – Beth Brunswick (Women’s), Mike Spear (Men’s)

The Chamber thanks all of the sponsors who made this annual fundraising event a resounding success:

Closest to the pin women's- Beth Brunswick.

Partnership Sponsor
Sysco Northern New England

Gold Sponsor
Blue Flame Gas Co. / Rangeley Fireplace & Stove

Centerpiece Sponsor
Skowhegan Savings Bank

Full Hole Sponsors

Backwoods/Mr. Sweet Tooth
Central Distributors
Coca Cola Northern New England
Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro
Franklin Printing
Franklin Savings Bank
M&H Construction
Morton & Furbish Real Estate
PFG NorthCenter
Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply
Sarge's Sports Pub & Grub
Valley Beverage

Partial Hole Sponsors
Allied Realty

Mixed Division 1st Place Team (left to right) Reggie Hammond, Mark Richardson, Carol Nale, Sean Danforth.

Beauty Boutique
Blue Mountains Lawn Service & Caretaking
BOSS Power Equipment
Dom’s Auto Jeep & Cycle
George Webber Professional Painting
Gingerbread House Restaurant
Keith Webber Construction
Loon Lodge
Mo’s Variety
Noyes Real Estate
Oquossoc Motel Country Suites
Portage Tap House
Rangeley Building & Remodeling
Red Onion Restaurant
RP Auto Body & Repair

Longest Drive Sponsors
Moose Alley / Inner Eye
Morton & Furbish Insurance

Closest to the Pin Sponsors
Dead River
O’Connor Autopark

