Results of the 25th Annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of the 25th Annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic. The event was held on August 15 at Mingo Springs Golf Course, followed by dinner and the awards ceremony at the Country Club Inn.

This year’s winning teams are as follows:

Men’s A Division – 1st Place

Erin Washington, Larry Washington, Kyle Ladd, Noel Dolbier

Men’s A Division – 2nd Place

Curt Haley, Jamie Eastlack, Scott Morton, Brad Stokes

Men’s B Division – 1st Place

Bob Fitzgibbon, Carl Dodge, Bill McGuckin, Glenn Yankee

Men’s B Division – 2nd Place

Brian Smith, Gerry Adams, John Wetzel, Howard Reaves

Women’s Division – 1st Place

Meg Dill, Elaine Fitzgibbon, Carol McGuckin, Verna Holman

Mixed Division – 1st Place

Dan DiPompo, Brittany DiPompo, Ann Nemi, Greg Nemi

Mixed Division – 2nd Place

Ted Hershberg, Betsy Hershberg, Hiram Chodosh, Caleb Chodosh

Longest Drive – Betsy Hershberg (Women’s), Greg Nemi (Men’s)

Closest to the Pin – Howard Reaves

The Chamber thanks all of the sponsors who made this annual fundraising event a resounding success:

Partnership Sponsor

Sysco Northern New England

Gold Sponsors

Dead River Company

O'Connor Auto Park

Centerpiece Sponsor

Skowhegan Savings Bank

Full Hole Sponsors

Backwoods/Mr. Sweet Tooth

Blue Flame Gas Company

BOSS Power Equipment

Central Distributors

Coca Cola Northern New England

Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro

Franklin Printing

Franklin Savings Bank

Loon Lodge

M&H Construction

Morton & Furbish Real Estate

PFG NorthCenter

Pine State Beverage

Rangeley Fireplace & Stove Co.

Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply

Sarge's Sports Pub & Grub

Valley Beverage

Partial Hole Sponsors

Allied Realty

Beauty Boutique

Gallant's Furniture

Gingerbread House Restaurant

Noyes Real Estate

Red Onion Restaurant

RP Auto Body & Repair

Tina Falasco, LMT

Longest Drive Sponsors

Moose Alley/Inner Eye

Morton & Furbish Insurance

Closest to the Pin Sponsors

Oquossoc Motel Country Suites

Mo's Variety & Blue Mountains Lawn Service & Caretaking

The Chamber is very pleased to have had such strong support from both members and non-members alike, sincerely thanks all sponsors and players and looks forward to another great outing in 2019.