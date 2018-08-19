Results of the 25th Annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic
RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of the 25th Annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic. The event was held on August 15 at Mingo Springs Golf Course, followed by dinner and the awards ceremony at the Country Club Inn.
This year’s winning teams are as follows:
Men’s A Division – 1st Place
Erin Washington, Larry Washington, Kyle Ladd, Noel Dolbier
Men’s A Division – 2nd Place
Curt Haley, Jamie Eastlack, Scott Morton, Brad Stokes
Men’s B Division – 1st Place
Bob Fitzgibbon, Carl Dodge, Bill McGuckin, Glenn Yankee
Men’s B Division – 2nd Place
Brian Smith, Gerry Adams, John Wetzel, Howard Reaves
Women’s Division – 1st Place
Meg Dill, Elaine Fitzgibbon, Carol McGuckin, Verna Holman
Mixed Division – 1st Place
Dan DiPompo, Brittany DiPompo, Ann Nemi, Greg Nemi
Mixed Division – 2nd Place
Ted Hershberg, Betsy Hershberg, Hiram Chodosh, Caleb Chodosh
Longest Drive – Betsy Hershberg (Women’s), Greg Nemi (Men’s)
Closest to the Pin – Howard Reaves
The Chamber thanks all of the sponsors who made this annual fundraising event a resounding success:
Partnership Sponsor
Sysco Northern New England
Gold Sponsors
Dead River Company
O'Connor Auto Park
Centerpiece Sponsor
Skowhegan Savings Bank
Full Hole Sponsors
Backwoods/Mr. Sweet Tooth
Blue Flame Gas Company
BOSS Power Equipment
Central Distributors
Coca Cola Northern New England
Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro
Franklin Printing
Franklin Savings Bank
Loon Lodge
M&H Construction
Morton & Furbish Real Estate
PFG NorthCenter
Pine State Beverage
Rangeley Fireplace & Stove Co.
Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply
Sarge's Sports Pub & Grub
Valley Beverage
Partial Hole Sponsors
Allied Realty
Beauty Boutique
Gallant's Furniture
Gingerbread House Restaurant
Noyes Real Estate
Red Onion Restaurant
RP Auto Body & Repair
Tina Falasco, LMT
Longest Drive Sponsors
Moose Alley/Inner Eye
Morton & Furbish Insurance
Closest to the Pin Sponsors
Oquossoc Motel Country Suites
Mo's Variety & Blue Mountains Lawn Service & Caretaking
The Chamber is very pleased to have had such strong support from both members and non-members alike, sincerely thanks all sponsors and players and looks forward to another great outing in 2019.
Leave a Response