Results of the annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic
RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of the 24th Annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic. The event was held on August 16th at Mingo Springs Golf Course, followed by dinner and awards ceremony at the Country Club Inn.
This year’s winning teams are as follows:
Men’s A Division – 1st Place
Curt Haley, Jamie Eastlack, Jeff Richard, Brad Stokes
Men’s A Division – 2nd Place
Jim Jannace, Jeff Slinn, Doug Osgood, Mike Spear
Men’s B Division – 1st Place
Frank Morse, Peter Morse, Tripp Carter, Phelps Carter
Men’s B Division – 2nd Place
Rick Walker, Peter Judkins, Mike Mansir, Rick Smith
Women’s Division – 1st Place
Jackie Patnode, Nancy Skean, Betsy Hershberg, Liz Schulte
Women’s Division – 2nd Place
Kate Williamson, Ellen Oppenheim, Beth Brunswick, Laura Reynolds
Mixed Division – 1st Place
Dan DiPompo, Brittany DiPompo, Ann Nemi, Greg Nemi
Mixed Division – 2nd Place
Joann Bean, Bob Silvia, George Field, Diane Field
Longest Drive – Ellen Oppenheim (Women’s), Rob Welch (Men’s)
Closest to the Pin – Elaine Fitzgibbon (Women’s), John Wetzel (Men’s)
The Chamber thanks all of the sponsors who made this annual fundraising event a resounding success:
Partnership Sponsor
Sysco Northern New England
Gold Sponsor
Dead River Company
Centerpiece Sponsor
Skowhegan Savings Bank
Full Hole Sponsors
Backwoods/Mr. Sweet Tooth
Blue Flame Gas Co.
Central Distributors
Coca Cola of Farmington
Federal Distributors
Forks in the Air
Franklin Printing
Franklin Savings Bank
M&H Construction
Morton & Furbish Real Estate
PFG NorthCenter
Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply/Welcome Home
Sarge’s Sports Pub & Grub
Partial Hole Sponsors
Allied Realty
Beauty Boutique
Blue Flame Gas/Rangeley Fireplace & Stove
Blue Mountains Lawn Service & Caretaking
City Cove Realty
CJ’s Appliances
Gallant’s Furniture
Gingerbread House Restaurant
Mo’s Variety
Noyes Real Estate
Red Onion Restaurant
Tina Falasco, LMT
Trails End Steakhouse
Longest Drive Sponsors
Moose Alley/Inner Eye
Morton & Furbish Insurance
The Chamber is very pleased to have had such strong support from both members and non-members alike, sincerely thanks all sponsors and players and looks forward to another great outing in 2018.
Leave a Response