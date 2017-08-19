Results of the annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of the 24th Annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic. The event was held on August 16th at Mingo Springs Golf Course, followed by dinner and awards ceremony at the Country Club Inn.

This year’s winning teams are as follows:

Men’s A Division – 1st Place

Curt Haley, Jamie Eastlack, Jeff Richard, Brad Stokes

Men’s A Division – 2nd Place

Jim Jannace, Jeff Slinn, Doug Osgood, Mike Spear

Men’s B Division – 1st Place

Frank Morse, Peter Morse, Tripp Carter, Phelps Carter

Men’s B Division – 2nd Place

Rick Walker, Peter Judkins, Mike Mansir, Rick Smith

Women’s Division – 1st Place

Jackie Patnode, Nancy Skean, Betsy Hershberg, Liz Schulte

Women’s Division – 2nd Place

Kate Williamson, Ellen Oppenheim, Beth Brunswick, Laura Reynolds

Mixed Division – 1st Place

Dan DiPompo, Brittany DiPompo, Ann Nemi, Greg Nemi

Mixed Division – 2nd Place

Joann Bean, Bob Silvia, George Field, Diane Field

Longest Drive – Ellen Oppenheim (Women’s), Rob Welch (Men’s)

Closest to the Pin – Elaine Fitzgibbon (Women’s), John Wetzel (Men’s)

The Chamber thanks all of the sponsors who made this annual fundraising event a resounding success:

Partnership Sponsor

Sysco Northern New England

Gold Sponsor

Dead River Company

Centerpiece Sponsor

Skowhegan Savings Bank

Full Hole Sponsors

Backwoods/Mr. Sweet Tooth

Blue Flame Gas Co.

Central Distributors

Coca Cola of Farmington

Federal Distributors

Forks in the Air

Franklin Printing

Franklin Savings Bank

M&H Construction

Morton & Furbish Real Estate

PFG NorthCenter

Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply/Welcome Home

Sarge’s Sports Pub & Grub

Partial Hole Sponsors

Allied Realty

Beauty Boutique

Blue Flame Gas/Rangeley Fireplace & Stove

Blue Mountains Lawn Service & Caretaking

City Cove Realty

CJ’s Appliances

Gallant’s Furniture

Gingerbread House Restaurant

Mo’s Variety

Noyes Real Estate

Red Onion Restaurant

Tina Falasco, LMT

Trails End Steakhouse

Longest Drive Sponsors

Moose Alley/Inner Eye

Morton & Furbish Insurance

The Chamber is very pleased to have had such strong support from both members and non-members alike, sincerely thanks all sponsors and players and looks forward to another great outing in 2018.