Results of the girls’ tennis match

FARMINGTON - Results from the girls' tennis match against Lewiston are as follows:

Lewiston 5, Mt. Blue 0

1st singles: Abby Svor (L) d. Grace McIntosh 6-0, 6-1

2nd singles: Julia Svor (L) d. Maeve Hickey 6-1, 6-1

3rd singles: Roslynn Wailus(L) d. Brianna Jackson 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

1st doubles: Molly Chicoine and Maddy Foster (L) d. Mariel Damon and Bailey Levesque 6-1, 6-1

2nd doubles: Jill Pelletier and Amy Sperando (L) d. Hallie Pike and Sophia Pires 6-0, 6-2

Exhibition:

singles: Hope Bowen (L) d. Mazie Gordon 8-1

doubles: Emma Paquette and Lauren Foster (L) d. Kelsey Dorman and Tricia Souther Bowering 6-0, 6-l

Emma Begin and Julia Paquette (L) d. Cadence Maheux and Alexis Meisner 6-0, 6-2

Cecilia Landry and Brianna Melanson (L) d. Shelby Iverson and Natia Changhlishvili 8-2