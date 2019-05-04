Results of the May 3 track meet held on Mt. Blue Campus

Scores: Winslow 86, Mt Blue 59, Mt View 37

Girls 4x800 Meter Relay Finals

1, Winslow High School 'A' (Vanessa Norris FR, Alicia Wall SO, Mckayla Fortin FR, Olivia Tiner SO), 11:47.42. 2, Mt. Blue Track and Field 'A' (Emma Charles FR, Brynne Robbins FR, Grace Dalton SO, Gracie Ward JR), 11:49.42. 3, Winslow High School 'B' (Grace Bilodeau SO, Paige Spears SO, Lindsay Moulton FR, Katie Stevens JR), x13:07.13.

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

1, Maeghan Bernard, WINS, 17.64. 2, Denali Norris, WINS, 18.73. 3, Brynne Robbins, MTB, 20.96. 4, Anna Hyde, MTB, 21.07. 5, Yana Hupp, MTB, 29.87.

Girls 100 Meter Dash

1, Carly Warn, WINS, 13.85. 2, Sadie Irza, WINS, 14.11. 3, Gabby Ravin, MTVW, 14.24. 4, Bodhi Littlefield, WINS, 14.59. 5, Laura Gunter, MTB, 14.83. 6, Hailey Wood, MTVW, 15.00. 7, Sophia King, MTVW, 15.40. 8, Hannah Oliver, MTVW, 15.46. 9, Alison Stabins, WINS, 15.54. 10, Hailey Kaminsky, MTB, 15.92.

Girls 1600 Meter Race Walk

1, Julia Hatch, MTB, 9:52.52. 2, Katie Holmes, MTB, 10:12.29. 3, Allison Hodgdon, MTB, 11:06.14. --, Sarah Paul, MTVW, DQ.

Girls 1600 Meter Run

1, Kahryn Cullenberg, MTB, 5:33.83. 2, Sage Pound, MTVW, 5:36.86. 3, Vanessa Norris, WINS, 6:15.08. 4, Jennifer Ferry, WINS, 6:35.56. 5, Ari Allen, MTVW, 6:50.27. 6, Annaset Jackson, MTB, 6:53.26. 7, Beth Nicholas, MTB, 7:05.60. 8, Gracie Ward, MTB, 7:19.12. 9, Grace Dalton, MTB, 7:43.28. 10, Allison Hodgdon, MTB, 8:00.81.

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

1, Winslow High School 'A' (Sadie Irza SO, Willa Dolley JR, Denali Norris SO, Carly Warn SO), 55.97. 2, Mount View 'A' (Shala Davis SR, Sophia King SO, Sage Pound SO, Gabby Ravin SO), 57.35.

Girls 400 Meter Dash

1, Gabrielle Allen, MTVW, 1:08.71. 2, Emma Charles, MTB, 1:08.92. 3, Hailey Wood, MTVW, 1:09.57. 4, Kaelyn Lakey, WINS, 1:10.13. 5, Weslee Littlefield, WINS, 1:10.54. 6, Bodhi Littlefield, WINS, 1:12.48.

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

1, Maeghan Bernard, WINS, 53.17. 2, Abbie Cramer, MTB, 53.39. 3, Grace Smith, WINS, 56.05. 4, Brynne Robbins, MTB, 56.85. 5, Denali Norris, WINS, 57.09.

Girls 800 Meter Run

1, Kahryn Cullenberg, MTB, 2:33.17. 2, Gabrielle Allen, MTVW, 2:47.03. 3, Olivia Tiner, WINS, 2:47.04. 4, Vanessa Norris, WINS, 2:59.48. 5, Jennifer Ferry, WINS, 3:02.47. 6, Alicia Wall, WINS, 3:05.56. 7, Ari Allen, MTVW, 3:06.02. 8, Paige Spears, WINS, 3:06.16. 9, Beth Nicholas, MTB, 3:13.37. 10, Lindsay Moulton, WINS, 3:18.01. 11, Gracie Ward, MTB, 3:18.74. 12, Annaset Jackson, MTB, 3:19.37. 13, Katie Stevens, WINS, 3:21.79. 14, Grace Bilodeau, WINS, 3:24.61. 15, Keely Nutting, WINS, 3:33.68.

Girls 200 Meter Dash

1, Sadie Irza, WINS, 29.26. 2, Carly Warn, WINS, 29.30. 3, Kaelyn Lakey, WINS, 29.63. 4, Willa Dolley, WINS, 30.19. 5, Abbie Cramer, MTB, 30.33. 6, Mckayla Fortin, WINS, 33.00. 7, Hailey Kaminsky, MTB, 35.95.

Girls 3200 Meter Run

1, Allison Hodgdon, MTB, 17:50.52.

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

1, Winslow High School 'A' (Kaelyn Lakey JR, Bodhi Littlefield SO, Denali Norris SO, Olivia Tiner SO), 4:51.35. 2, Mt. Blue Track and Field 'A' (Emma White SO, Abbie Cramer FR, Emma Charles FR, Kahryn Cullenberg JR), 5:02.07.

Girls High Jump

1, Kaelyn Lakey, WINS, 4-06. 2, Madison Morin, WINS, 4-04. 3, Hannah Oliver, MTVW, 4-00.

Girls Long Jump

1, Laura Gunter, MTB, 13-03. 2, Willa Dolley, WINS, 12-10.50. 3, Grace Smith, WINS, 12-09. 4, Hailey Wood, MTVW, 12-04.50. 5, Ashley Quirion, WINS, 11-09. 6, Alison Stabins, WINS, 11-07. 7, Hannah Oliver, MTVW, 10-02.

Girls Triple Jump

1, Carly Warn, WINS, 31-06. 2, Grace Smith, WINS, 29-09. 3, Willa Dolley, WINS, 27-05.50. 4, Alison Stabins, WINS, 26-09.25. 5, Ashley Quirion, WINS, 26-09. 6, Emma White, MTB, 24-11.

Girls Javelin Throw

1, Abbie Cramer, MTB, 64-02. 2, Maeve Noble-Lowe, MTVW, 61-02. 3, Katie Holmes, MTB, 58-08. 4, Thurston Illingworth, MTVW, 46-02. 5, Justice Picard, WINS, 45-10. 6, Alicia Wall, WINS, 41-07. 7, Madison Morin, WINS, 32-06.

Girls Discus Throw

1, Shala Davis, MTVW, 105-04. 2, Laura Gunter, MTB, 97-11. 3, Weslee Littlefield, WINS, 88-05. 4, Grace Smith, WINS, 82-03. 5, Justice Picard, WINS, 63-07. 6, Katie Holmes, MTB, 60-04. 7, Ashley Quirion, WINS, 59-01. 8, Anna Hyde, MTB, 53-05.

Girls Shot Put

1, Gabrielle Allen, MTVW, 29-00. 2, Laura Gunter, MTB, 28-09. 3, Weslee Littlefield, WINS, 26-06. 4, Thurston Illingworth, MTVW, 22-06. 5, Ari Allen, MTVW, 22-04. 6, Alicia Wall, WINS, 20-06. 7, Justice Picard, WINS, 19-04. 8, Ashley Quirion, WINS, 18-04. 9, Maeve Noble-Lowe, MTVW, 16-03.

Scores: Mt. View 84.5, Winslow 83.5, Mt Blue 52, Dirigo 27

Boys 4x800 Meter Relay Finals

1, Mount View 'A' (Elijah Allen JR, Odin Gage JR, Cassidy Pound , Sean Raven SO), 9:32.05. 2, Winslow High School 'A' (Levi Olin FR, Jack Dorval FR, Evan Watts FR, Nick Tiner SR), 9:33.62. 3, Mt. Blue Track and Field 'A' (Alex Hardy FR, Evan Hornbach JR, Mat Otte SR, Jacob Mealey SR), 10:05.48.

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

1, Eric Booth, WINS, 19.74. 2, Loren Eastham, MTVW, 21.42.

Boys 100 Meter Dash

1, Kyle Noble, MTVW, 12.31. 2, Clayton McCarthy, MTB, 12.68. 3, Zachary Ward, MTVW, 12.75. 4, Eli Wall, WINS, 12.78. 5, Cassidy Pound, MTVW, 12.81. 6, Jacob Witham, WINS, 12.83. 7, Logan Dolbier, MTB, 12.86. 8, Camden Dangler, WINS, 13.09. 9, Logan Holmes, MTB, 13.26. 10, Caleb Welsh, WINS, 13.30. 11, Richard Nelson, MTVW, 13.45. 12, Damien Nadeau, DIR, 13.54. 13, Kevon Johnson, MTB, 13.57. 14, David Pelletier, DIR, 13.68. 15, Damion Maberry, MTB, 13.70. 16, Zackery St. Pierre, WINS, 13.95. 17, Andrew Lobley, MTVW, 14.21. 18, Allan Rogers, WINS, 14.38. 19, Trevor Wilson, MTVW, 15.71.

Boys 1600 Meter Race Walk

1, Spencer Jacques, DIR, 9:52.55. 2, Ethan Matthews, WINS, 10:06.11. 3, Mat Otte, MTB, 11:28.72. Boys 1600 Meter Run 1, Jesse Dalton, MTB, 4:50.22. 2, Elijah Allen, MTVW, 5:11.57. 3, Blaine Wilkins, DIR, 5:24.30. 4, Joseph Grassi, MTVW, 5:43.98. 5, Aidan Warme, WINS, 5:44.53. 6, Mark Ward, MTVW, 5:54.34. 7, Odin Gage, MTVW, 6:01.89. 8, Isaiah Doscinski, MTB, 6:14.85.

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

1, Mount View 'A' (Matthew Overlock SR, Zachary Ward SO, Cassidy Pound , Kyle Noble SR), 50.41. 2, Winslow High School 'A' (Ryan Martin FR, Eli Wall SR, Camden Dangler JR, Caleb Welsh JR), 50.82. Boys 400 Meter Dash 1, Ethan McIntosh, MTB, 56.64. 2, Levi Olin, WINS, 57.96. 3, Ethan Couture, DIR, 58.06. 4, Logan Dolbier, MTB, 59.80. 5, Evan Watts, WINS, 1:00.57. 6, Clayton McCarthy, MTB, 1:02.40. 7, Jacob Mealey, MTB, 1:03.94. 8, Kevon Johnson, MTB, 1:04.69. 9, Mat Otte, MTB, 1:05.96. 10, Brexton Getchell, MTVW, 1:08.61. 11, Jacob Nelson, MTVW, 1:08.68.

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

1, Elijah Allen, MTVW, 48.68. 2, Joseph Grassi, MTVW, 49.83. 3, Loren Eastham, MTVW, 57.06. 4, Spencer Jacques, DIR, 58.72.

Boys 800 Meter Run

1, Ethan McIntosh, MTB, 2:24.79. 2, Mark Ward, MTVW, 2:25.12. 3, Evan Hornbach, MTB, 2:32.30. 4, Aidan Warme, WINS, 2:37.81. 5, Ethan Matthews, WINS, 2:39.19. 6, Damien Nadeau, DIR, 2:40.48. 7, Ethan Couture, DIR, 2:40.62. 8, Jack Dorval, WINS, 2:43.52. 9, Jacob Mealey, MTB, 2:55.22. 10, Isaiah Doscinski, MTB, 2:58.00.

Boys 200 Meter Dash

1, Kyle Noble, MTVW, 25.68. 2, Evan Watts, WINS, 26.24. 3, Clayton McCarthy, MTB, 26.26. 4, Jacob Witham, WINS, 26.36. 5, Logan Dolbier, MTB, 26.37. 6, Cassidy Pound, MTVW, 26.86. 7, Zachary Ward, MTVW, 27.11. 8, Chase Nelson, DIR, 27.59. 9, Eli Wall, WINS, 27.97. 10, Eric Booth, WINS, 28.02. 11, Caleb Welsh, WINS, 28.06. 12, Damion Maberry, MTB, 28.38. 13, David Pelletier, DIR, 28.79. 14, Spencer Jacques, DIR, 29.63. 15, Sam Goodspeed, MTB, 31.41. 16, Trevor Wilson, MTVW, 31.97.

Boys 3200 Meter Run

1, Jesse Dalton, MTB, 10:34.15. 2, Nick Tiner, WINS, 10:47.26. 3, Blaine Wilkins, DIR, 11:56.21. 4, Odin Gage, MTVW, 13:25.80.

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

1, Mt. Blue Track and Field 'A' (Ethan McIntosh JR, Logan Dolbier JR, Clayton McCarthy JR, Jesse Dalton SR), 4:06.40. 2, Winslow High School 'A' (Evan Watts FR, Levi Olin FR, Camden Dangler JR, Jacob Witham SR), 4:07.17. 3, Dirigo High School Track 'A' (Ethan Couture SR, Blaine Wilkins SO, Spencer Jacques SO, ), 4:42.80.

Boys High Jump

--, Camden Dangler, WINS, FAIL. --, Sean Raven, MTVW, FAIL.

Boys Long Jump

1, Aiden Hubbard, MTVW, 17-08. 2, Chase Nelson, DIR, 15-08.50. 3, Logan Holmes, MTB, 14-07.50. 4, Jacob Nelson, MTVW, 14-07. 5, Ethan McIntosh, MTB, 13-11.50. 6, Colby Genest, WINS, 13-07. 7, Zackery St. Pierre, WINS, 13-06. 8, Connner Aitken, MTVW, 13-03.50. 9, Sam Goodspeed, MTB, 12-10.50. 10, Colby Brown, MTVW, 12-08.

Boys Triple Jump

1, Aiden Hubbard, MTVW, 36-11. 2, Levi Olin, WINS, 36-02. 3, Damien Nadeau, DIR, 33-10.50. 4, Colby Genest, WINS, 31-06. 5, Zackery St. Pierre, WINS, 30-06.50. 6, Sam Goodspeed, MTB, 27-01. 7, Henry Hilton, MTB, 25-04.50.

Boys Javelin Throw

1, Eric Booth, WINS, 92-08. 2, Brennan Dunton, WINS, 72-10. 3, Caleb Mills, WINS, 69-06. 4, Sebastian Bouchard, WINS, 66-10. 5, Allan Rogers, WINS, 63-10. 6, Kevon Johnson, MTB, 62-07. 7, Blaine Wilkins, DIR, 55-00. 8, Jacob Witham,

WINS, 51-00.

Boys Discus Throw 1, Sebastian Bouchard, WINS, 88-05. 2, Caleb Mills, WINS, 84-05. 3, Nathaniel Fuller, MTVW, 80-08. 3, Austin Williams, WINS, 80-08. 5, Richard Nelson, MTVW, 80-02. 6, Kyle Noble, MTVW, 77-05. 7, Colby Brown, MTVW, 75-05. 8, Chase Nelson, DIR, 71-07. 9, Davin Barnard, MTVW, 62-04. 10, Damion Maberry, MTB, 57-07. 11, Cedric Bouchard, WINS, 57-04. 12, Henry Hilton, MTB, 52-07. 13, Allan Rogers, WINS, 48-09.

Boys Shot Put

1, Richard Nelson, MTVW, 33-03. 2, Nathaniel Fuller, MTVW, 32-08. 3, Sebastian Bouchard, WINS, 31-11. 4, Caleb Mills, WINS, 31-01. 5, Chase Nelson, DIR, 28-01. 6, Colby Brown, MTVW, 25-09. 7, Cedric Bouchard, WINS, 23-11. 8, Austin Williams, WINS, 23-09. 9, Ethan Couture, DIR, 23-06. 10, Henry Hilton, MTB, 21-03. 11, Davin Barnard, MTVW, 19-03.