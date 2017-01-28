Ripley’s double-double leads UMF past Lyndon St.

FARMINGTON – University of Maine at Farmington's second half serge got the Beavers past the Hornets of Lyndon St. on Friday night in Dearborn Gymnasium by a score of 75-69 in North Atlantic Conference (NAC) action.

The Beavers move to 7-10 overall and 6-5 in NAC action while the Hornets fell to 6-11 overall and 5-6 in conference play.

UMF's Tyus Ripley scores 11 points, shooting 5-12 from the field and notched 11 rebounds to achieve the double double. Teammate Amir Moss led the Beavers with 15 points shooting 5-8 from the field, 2-3 from behind the arc and 3-4 at the charity stripe.

Eric Berry and Ryan Rice added 22 points off the bench; Berry also notched four assists and three steals.

Xavier Colbert led all scores for the Hornets with 20 points, shooting 8-15 from the floor and 2-3 from behind the arc.

The Hornets held an 11-9 lead about half way through the first quarter when Darnay Gray hit a layup followed by a Xavier Colbert three to push the lead to 14-9. UMF battled back to take a lead when Ryan Rice hit back-to-back layups after a few turnovers by the Hornets.

With about five minutes left in the first half, the Hornets tied the game at 21 and went on a 9-4 run to finish out the first half with the lead at 30-25.

UMF opened the second half on a 24-12 run in the first 10 minutes of play. The Beavers took the lead in the time after Amir Moss hit a three pointer.

The Hornets battled back and scored a quick eight points in just under a minute to make the score 51-50. UMF would then go on a 8-0 run of their own to push the score back up to 59-50 with about five minutes to go in the game.

Each team went back and forth for the next two minutes but the Beavers held on to their lead after Robinson hit a layup to make the score 65-54.

The Hornets went on to hit a few threes from Charles Correa Jr., which put the Hornets down by seven. UMF started to hit their free throws after going 2-8 in the first half to close out the game with the score at 75-67.

UMF will host Johnson St. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m.