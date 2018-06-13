Road race to take place during Summer Fest- registration open now

FARMINGTON - The annual Spandits! 5K, open mile, kid's mile race will be held July 28 as part of Summer Fest.

Registration begins at 4 p.m. on upper Broadway. The kid's 1-mile race will begin at 5 p.m. with the open mile following at 6 p.m. and the 5K starting at 6:30 p.m. All registration fees will benefit the Mt. Blue High School Cross Country Teams.

The first 75 5K registrants and the first 25 open mile registrants will be eligible for a free t-shirt. A raffle will follow the awards ceremony.

Categories:

Kid's 1-Mile: 6 and Under, 7-9, 10-13

Open Mile: 14-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and up

5K: 13 and Under, 14-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and up

Spandits!® Gift Certificates to the Top Female and Male Open Mile & 5K Finishers

1 Mile: T-shirts for top 3 in each age group / Medals for top 2 in each age group.

Open Mile & 5K: Matted / Framed local photos to 1st and baked goods to top 2 in each age group

Registration Fees:

Pre-regiser until July 25 at www.spandits.com.

Kid’s Mile Pre-Reg $6 Day of Reg $8

Open Mile Pre-Reg $10 Day of Reg $15

5K Pre-Reg $15 Day of Reg $20

For more information contact Race Director Kelley Cullenberg at 860-0306 or cullenberg.kelley@gmail.com or spanditsapparel@gmail.com.

Entry Form (photocopies accepted)

NAME:___________________________________________________Age:____Sex:_____Phone:____________

Address: ______________________________________City:__________________________State:______Zip________

Kid’s Mile (13 years and under) _____ Open Mile (14 and older) ____ 5K ____

In consideration of the acceptance of this entry, I hereby for myself, heirs, executors, administrators, waive and release any and all rights and claims for damages I may have against the organization holding this event, sponsors, race officials, organizers and volunteers associated with this event, for any injury that may occur as a result of my participation in this event.

Signature: __________________________________________________________________________________

Parent/Guardian (if under 18) Date: __________________