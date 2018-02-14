Roadrunners outrun Wolverines to close out season

SALEM - The Mt. Abram Roadrunners closed their season with a 63-53 victory at home against the Wiscasset Wolverines on Thursday. Mt. Abram also recognized their seniors: Dawson Bate, Casey Holt, Evan McKay and Sam Storer.

Hot perimeter shooting by Jack Deming, Nate Luce and Nick Poulin led the Roadrunners to a strong start. Combative defensive and offensive rebounds were provided by Dawson Bate and Casey Holt, as Sam Storer attacked the baseline and Evan McKay handled the ball.

The Roadrunners held a 15-point lead by halftime, with a 20-10 run with a score of 32-17. The Roadrunners appeared to have the game in hand but the Wolverines attempted a come back in the second half of the third quarter. Tough defense, hot shooting and a wave of threes driven by Kobe Carrier, a six-foot senior forward. With a little more than four minutes left, Wiscasset got within striking distance with an 18-7 run to trim the deficit to 39-35.

It wasn't enough to stop sophomore Nate Luce, who provided the Roadrunners with a team-high 23 points. Luce had a strong game, drilling five threes, driving to the hoop, dishing out assists and hitting 100 percent at the free throw line. Evan McKay and Dawson Bate shared the load, combining for 23 points with 12 and 11 points respectively.

The teams battled back and forth for the fourth quarter. The Wolverines couldn't string enough defensive stops together to get ahead before the Roadrunners pulled away late in the period with a 24-18 run for the win, 63-53.

“I was happy with how we managed the basketball in the 4th quarter. Everyone, especially the seniors, did a nice job,” said Coach Richard Hawkes.

For Wiscasset Ron Drake (#4) scored high with 18 points. Kobe Carrier (#34) added 15 points and Dylan Orr (#3) collected 12 points including (3) 3 pointers. Wiscasset is coached by Seth Farrington.

Mt. Abram junior varsity boy's team, coached by John Chase, topped Wiscasset by a score of 66 to 25. Roadrunners' Hunter Warren, a freshman guard scored 15 points, Kenyon Pillsbury, a freshman guard tallying 10 points and in addition Tyler Jenson a sophomore forward/center scored eight points.

2017-2018 Season record: 8-9

Season Scoring Leaders

Kenyon Pillsbury: 14.4 Points Per Game

Hunter Warren: 12.1 Points Per Game

Tyler Jensen: 8.3 Points Per Game