Robbins takes second, paces MBHS cross country

BATH - Freshman Brynne Robbins put on a gutsy finishing kick to take second place by a single second in the third wave of runners at the Quabacook Relays in Bath on Saturday highlighting a promising performance by the Mt. Blue High School girls team.

These relays match each of the top 7 runners for competing schools in waves. Ten KVAC schools competed in the meet, plus Southern Maine powers Cape Elizabeth and York.

The Mt. Blue girls placed fifth, just one point behind Cony. Other top performers for Mt. Blue were Emma Charles (third in wave 2) and Kahryn Cullenberg (fourth in the first wave). Annaset Jackson, Grace Dalton, and Abbie Spencer each placed 5th in their races.

On the boys side, Jesse Dalton took fourth in the first wave as the Cougar boys placed seventh overall. Wyatt Viles, Aubrey Hoes, and Ethan Mcintosh each placed sixth in their race.

In separate JV competition,scored in the traditional manner, Mt. Blue placed fourth among girls teams and fifth in the boys results.

Top individuals for the Cougars were Beth Nicholas (25) and Yana Hupp (33) for the girls. On the boys side, Logan Holmes finished in the sixteenth spot, with Charlie Eng and Alex Hardy placing 33rd and 34th.