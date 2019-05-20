Robert Hollis wins 37th annual Sugarloaf Marathon

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - With cool temperatures and steady rain showers providing challenging conditions for runners, 25-year-old Robert Hollis of Farmington won the 37th annual Sugarloaf Marathon today in two hours, thirty four minutes, and twenty-three seconds. Thirty three year-old Sacha Hourihan of Southfield, New Brunswick claimed the women’s title with a time of 2:50:33.

In the 15K, 31-year-old Jonny Wilson of Falmouth dominated the men’s field with a finish time of 48 minutes and 7 seconds, while 38-year-old Heather Gallant of Wayne emerged as the women’s champion, in a time of 58:04.

Hollis captured the men’s marathon title just one minute and forty-six seconds ahead of his closest competitor, Shiloh Schulte of Kennebunk, who finished with a time of 2:36:09. Forty year-old Mathieu Desbiens of Cookshire-Eaton, QC rounded out the top three finishers in the men’s division, crossing the line in 2:37:57.

Hourihan held more than a four minute lead over the women’s second place marathon finisher, 44 year-old Christine Hein of North Yarmouth, who crossed the line in a time of 2:54:56. Suzanne Leslie, of New York, N.Y. took third on the women’s overall podium, with a time of 2:57:12.

With competitors traveling from as far away as China, this year’s race was comprised of nearly 1900 registered runners hailing from 36 states and six countries.

Sponsored by Landry French Construction Company and Darling's, the Sugarloaf Marathon is Maine's oldest continuously run marathon. As an official qualifying race for the Boston Marathon certified by the United States Track and Field Association, the Sugarloaf Marathon is wildly popular among running enthusiasts. Despite its mountainous setting, the course is primarily downhill and ends with a gradual 16 mile descent. Marathon runners regularly record personal-best times at Sugarloaf.

One hundred percent of sponsor dollars from the marathon go to the Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust, which is a private, nonprofit trust dedicated to improving the quality of life for the communities that make up the Sugarloaf Area. Last year’s event resulted in a donation of more than $20,000 for the Trust, which was distributed to deserving organizations in the Sugarloaf area.

The top three men and women in each race received cash prizes, and all entrants received a t-shirt, post-race breakfast, massage, and a finisher’s medal.

Click here to view complete results from both races.