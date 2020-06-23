Franklin Countys First News

RSU 9 athletic fields now partially open

Posted by • June 23, 2020 •

FARMINGTON -Athletic fields across Mt. Blue Regional School District are now open for individual use and independent activities like:

  • Walking or running on the track
  • Riding a bike
  • Tossing a football, frisbee, lacrosse ball
  • Batting or tossing a baseball
  • Flying a kite
  • Playing tennis

The partial reopening does NOT include:

  • Organized or group sports
  • League or sport specific games or training events

The health and safety of RSU 9 community members is crucial as the district focuses and plans to reopen schools in the fall. Therefore, those enjoying the facilities are expected to follow national and state CDC recommendations by maintaining a six-foot social distance from those not in your household and wearing a face covering if/when others are present. The district reserves the right to deny access to those not complying with the use expectations.

