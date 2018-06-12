Sandy River Track Club offering summer running option

FARMINGTON - Welcome to the 2018 summer track season!

A meet-and-greet has been scheduled for June 12 at 5 p.m. at the Mt. Blue High School track. Parents will be meeting with the coach while the kids can run through some drills with the assistant coaches.

Practice days will be Monday and Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Weekly practices will start on June 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The cost to participate is $50 per child. That cost includes a team shirt, the USA Track & Field membership fee and meet fees.

Organizers will have USATF forms for the parents to fill out. Parents will just need to bring along a photocopy of their child’s birth certificate, the cost for participation and make sure their child is dressed to run. The age requirement is 4 to 15.

Any questions or people that are interested in participating, may contact Eric or Amy Ward at sandyrivertrackclub@gmail.com.