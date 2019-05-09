Scholarship Golf Scramble on May 18

TURNER - A Scholarship Golf Scramble will be held on Saturday, May 18 at the Turner Highlands Golf Course.

Registration will be at 8 a.m. with a shotgun-style start beginning at 9 a.m. The format of the tournament includes 18 holes of golf in a scramble format. The fee for a four-man team is $300, which includes carts, greens fee and barbecue.

Funds raised will go toward funding four, $1,000 scholarships to Spruce Mountain High School seniors furthering their education in a Maine college in the field of Business or Technical (trades) education.

Register online or print forms at www.jay-livermore-lf.org

Further information available at (207) 500-2464 or jllf@jay-livermore-lf.org.