Second annual Disc Golf Tournament is Sept. 16

WILTON - The second annual Disc Golf Tournament, hosted by the Wilton Recreation Department, will be held on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. at Kineowatha Park.

This 18-hole event will feature prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd from Shelly’s Hometown Market. There is no entry fee and beginners are encouraged to try out this course which was designed with the beginner in mind. (Discs will be available for use if needed)

Kineowatha Park is located at 90 High Street in Wilton.

For more information call 207-645-4825 or email wiltonrec@wiltonmaine.org. Rain or shine event.