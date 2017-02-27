Sign up for Wilton Recreation Department’s baseball, softball clinics

WILTON - The Wilton Recreation Department is holding baseball and softball clinics from March 13 to April 13 at the Wilton Academy Hill School Gym

Softball for girls ages 8 - 12 years old and Baseball for boys ages 8 - 12 year old.

Softball will run from 5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Mon. & Thur.

Baseball will run from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Mon. & Thur.

Cost $20 for in town residents, $25 out-of-town residents for all sessions

FMI call 645-4825 or email wiltonrec@beeline-online.net. This is not an RSU 9 event.