Sign up now for Farmington Rec’s Adult Futsal League

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Recreation Department is now accepting team rosters for its second annual Adult Futsal League.

This is an 18 and older league targeting adults who enjoy the game of soccer. Last year the league was made up of eight teams that played a 10-game regular season followed by a playoff and championship night. Team Revolution took the 2016 Futsal Champions title and will be returning this year as well.

Teams are four versus four plus goalies.

Before the regular season begins there are two pick-up soccer sessions happening on Jan. 20 and Jan. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Meet new people and form your teams. $2 per player.

Regular season starts Feb. 3 through April 7 for an eight-game season. Player fee $10. Team rosters due Feb. 1.

If anyone has questions about the league or would like to join a team call the Rec Department office at 778-3464.