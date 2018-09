WILTON - The Wilton Recreation Department will hold sign-ups for its co-ed Kindergarten and Grade 1 basketball program on Sept. 24 and 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Main Lodge at Kineowatha park. This program will be held in the Wilton Academy gym with the first session starting Oct. 1.

For more information email us here or call 645-4825.