Signups for Franklin County Youth Softball League are today

FARMINGTON - Signups for the 2017 Franklin County Youth Softball League, ages 6-12, will be held today at the Mt. Blue Middle School cafeteria from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. A second round of signups for the Farmington area will be held on Thursday, April 13 from 5:30 until 7 p.m.

The age group is 6 to 12, with a cut-ff date of Dec. 31, 2017; children that turned 13 before Jan 1, 2017 you are no longer eligible for this league but are encouraged to try out for the school teams.

A $25 registration fee per player is due at sign up if possible.