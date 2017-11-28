Ski clinic taking place on Dec. 4

FARMINGTON - The Franklin Memorial Hospital Physical Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Department is hosting a free ski clinic on Monday, Dec. 4, from 4:45-7 p.m. in the Stanley Health Center on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus.

The clinic will provide instruction on essential exercises for flexibility, strength, and balance to address the major physical components that will help improve a participant’s skiing technique and prevent injury.

A video analysis will also be performed to determine one’s joint alignment during functional movements that contribute to skiing. With this information, a physical therapist is able to determine where a person’s weaknesses lie in regards to their skiing form and risk of injury.

Staff taking part in the clinic include: Dr. Thomas Pulling, athletic trainers, physical therapists, and physical therapy assistants.

Attendees should wear comfortable, athletic clothing and supportive foot wear. To reserve a time slot, please call 779-2620.