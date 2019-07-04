Spandits mile and 5K races to be held during Summer Fest

FARMINGTON - The annual Spandits 5K and youth mile road races will be held on Saturday, July 27, starting on Broadway Street.

The youth mile (ages 15 and under) will begin at 5:30 p.m. The 5K race will start at 6:15 p.m. Pre-registration may be done at www.spandits.com. Cost is $6 for the mile and $15 for the 5K for those pre-registered by July 19. After that registration will be $8 for the mile and $20 for the 5K. Race day registration will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Awards for the mile include medallions for the top two and t-shirts for the top 3 in each age group. For the 5K awards of baked goods will go to the top two in each age group. The first 75 registrants for the 5K will receive t-shirts. There will also be raffle prizes after the 5K awards.

This race is part of the Summer Fest and is a fundraiser for the Mt. Blue High School Boys and Girls Cross-Country teams.

For more information contact Kelley Cullenberg at cullenberg.kelley@gmail.com or 860-0306.