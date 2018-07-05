Spandits race to include open mile

Have you ever thought of running a road race, but are not sure if you can complete a 5K? Are you a former high school or college miler wondering how fast you can still run? Are you a high school or college athlete looking to see what kind of shape you are in before your school sports season starts? Are you looking to try something new?

If the answer to any of these questions is yes, then you are in luck!

In addition to the traditional 5K race and Kids Mile, the annual Spandits Road Race (formerly Summerfest and Moonlight Madness) has added an open mile for ages 14 and up.

The Spandits Road Race will be held on Saturday July 28 in Farmington, starting and finishing on Broadway Street. The Kids Mile (up to age 13) will begin at 5 p.m., followed by an open mile (age 14 and up) at 6 p.m. and the 5K at 6:30 p.m.

Pre-registration is $8 for the kids mile, $10 for the open mile, and $15 for the 5K. There will be awards in several age groups in all races and there will also be a prize raffle. The race benefits the Mt. Blue High School Cross Country team.

For more information, contact Kelley Cullenberg at 860-0306.