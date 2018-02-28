Spring sports meeting at MBHS is March 12

FARMINGTON - The annual spring organizational meeting for Mt. Blue High School will take place on Monday, March 12 at 5 p.m.

The general assembly for all MBHS student-athletes will begin at 6 p.m. in the Bjorn Auditorium. Coaches will meet beforehand at 5 p.m. at the Chef's Table. Individual team meetings will take place after the general assembly.

All MBHS students who plan to play a spring sport should attend this meeting with a parent or family member. Important information will be shared.

Anyone with questions should contact the high school at 778-3561.