Spruce Mountain Dream Team vs. Harlem Superstars March 9

JAY - On Friday, March 9, the Spruce Mountain Dream Team will be hosting a game against the Harlem Superstars.

The game will take place in the Gymnasium at Spruce Mountain High School and it will start at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased before March 9 in the office here at the school for $7.

Tickets will be sold at the door of the game for $8. Refreshments and Superstars merchandise will be sold at the event. The Spruce Mountain Dream Team will be lead by our Athletic Director Marc Keller as we take on the Superstars in what's sure to be a family fun event.