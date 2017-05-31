Spruce Mountain Middle School: Young baseball team taking flight
LIVERMORE FALLS - The Spruce Mountain Middle School baseball (5-7) has been improving with leaps and bounds this season. The team was saddled with the tough task of bringing up five 6th graders to compliment their six 7th and four 8th graders.
The disadvantage in the now for Spruce's young crew will turn advantage with the sixth graders getting acclimated sooner to middle school ball. Head Coach Christopher Sagner is well aware of the improvement he's seen from his team this season.
"We have focused a lot on the fundamentals of playing baseball and doing everything we do quicker," Coach Sagner explained. "We continue to improve everyday. We have had a lot of heart this year including two wins coming from behind in the last inning.
Despite the youthful squad the Phoenix have battled to a .500 record at 5-5 until running into powerhouse Skowhegan Middle School in back to back losses.
"I have been proud of how much we have improved this year considering," Sagner said.
Spruce Mountain Middle School scores to date:
6-5 Win vs Winslow
12-0 Loss vs Dirigo
14-9 Win vs Buckfield
11-0 Loss vs Lawrence
13-3 Win vs Carrabec
10-0 Loss vs Dirigo
11-1 Loss vs Waterville
9-5 Win vs Mt. Valley
18-2 Loss vs Messalonskee
17-13 Win vs Mt. Blue
6-0 Loss vs Skowhegan
10-2 Loss vs Skowhegan
