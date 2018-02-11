Franklin Countys First News

Strong boy goes to New England Championship for foul shots

Posted by • February 11, 2018 •

State Elks President David Anderson on the right and Assistant Administrator Claris Ranger on the left present Chase with his award.

STRONG - Chase Ross of Strong placed first in the 8 to 9 year old Boys Division in the Maine Elks Association Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest State Finals in Fairfield at Lawrence High school on Jan. 28.

By making all 25 of his 25 attempts, he also captured the Amos A. McCallum Award as the outstanding boys shooter at the State Finals.

He will represent Maine in the New England Championships in Portland in March with a chance to qualify for the Nationals in Chicago in April.

