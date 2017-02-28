Successful season for the CVA men’s alpine team

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – The relentlessly competitive, focused and hard-working peers on the Carrabassett Valley Academy's U16 men’s alpine team has seen much success this season.

A triumvirate of student-athletes has combined for 16 podiums this season: Ben Jacobs of Damariscotta, Luke Kearing of Carrabassett Valley, and Diaco Abrishami of Chislehurst, U.K.

Jacobs, a CVA sophomore, just claimed top spot at the U16 MARA Eastern Championship Qualifier GS on Sunday at Sunday River, in a dominating performance. He has won four out of the six MARA qualifiers this season, making him the number one skier representing Maine at the USSA Eastern Division Championships.

“They push each other all the time, on and off the hill,” said men’s head U16 Coach Jeff Beauregard. “The team leaders elevate everyone’s performance, and by doing so, they increase the pace, the practice and the overall performance.”

Full Season Results:

Sunday River Opener, 12/4/16: Diaco Abrishami, 2nd

Sugarloaf GS MARA Qualifier, 1/20/2017: Ben Jacobs, 1st

Sugarloaf MARA Super G Qualifier, 1/27/2017: Ben Jacobs, 3rd

Ragged Mt. Slalom, 1/28/2017: Luke Kearing, 1st; Diaco Abrishami, 3rd

Pats Peak, NH, 1/30/2017: Luke Kearing, 1st

King Pine, NH, Open Slalom, 2/11/2017: Diaco Abrishami; 1st, Ben Jacobs, 2nd

Sunday River, ME, MARA SG Qualifier: Ben Jacobs, 1st; Luke Kearing, 2nd

Shawnee Peak, ME, MARA SL Qualifier, 2/12/2017: Luke Kearing, 2nd; Ben Jacobs, 3rd

Mt. Abram, ME, MARA SL, 2/19/2017: Luke Kearing, 1st; Diaco Abrishami, 3rd

Gunstock, NH, Cliff Nyquist SL, 2/21/2017: Luke Kearing, 1st

Sunday River, ME, MARA GS Qualifier, 2/26/2017: Ben Jacobs, 1st