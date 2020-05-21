Sugarloaf Ski Club receives grant from Killington World Cup Foundation

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - In support of its ski and snowboard programs for local kids, the Sugarloaf Ski Club was awarded a total of $20,000 to further its mission to provide the opportunity for all youth to participate and excel in skiing and snowboarding.

The $10,000 grant from the Killington World Cup Foundation was made possible with a matching $10,000 gift from club members Paul and Carol Fremont Smith.

The Sugarloaf Ski Club used this money to help with its 2020 season goal of providing more than $60,000 in assistance to local youth who wanted to participate in ski and snowboard programs at Sugarloaf.

The Boomauger program, in its second season, run by the Sugarloaf Perfect Turn Department had more than 80 kids from RSU 58, Stratton and Rangeley participating in and 8 Sunday afternoon learn to ski and snowboard program. The low cost of the eight-session program of just $50 per participant was made possible by the Sugarloaf Ski Club’s and its contributors generous support. The program included lift ticket, equipment rentals and instruction.

In addition to the Sugarloaf programs, the ski club helped non-profit ski hills, Baker, Spruce and Titcomb in their missions to get more local kids on the slopes. Aid was also given to the RSU 58 and Stratton ski teams as well as local kids who wanted topursue their completion goals.

Since 1950 the Sugarloaf Ski Club has been helping local kids to be able to have access to the sport of skiing. We are very grateful to have partners like the Killington World Cup Foundation helping us achieve our goals. For more info on KWCF. Visit their website www.kwcfgivesback.org for more information.