Summer Fest to feature races sponsored by Spandits!

FARMINGTON - Summer Fest will feature 5K, open mile and kid's open mile races on Saturday, July 22, sponsored and arranged by Spandits! The races will benefit the Mt. Blue High School girls and boys cross-country teams.

Race day registration begins at 4:30 p.m. on upper Broadway in downtown Farmington. The kid's 1-mile race begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by an open mile race at 6 p.m. and the 5K at 6:30 p.m. Shirts will be given to the first 75 pre-registrants for the 5K and the first 25 pre-registrants for the open mile. Preregistration is available until July 17 at www.spandits.com.

Race results will be published in local newspapers. Age categories include:

For the kid's 1-mile: 6 and Under, 7-9, 10-13

For the open mile race: 14-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and up

For the 5K race: 13 and Under, 14-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and up

Spandits! gift certificates will be given to the top female and male open mile and 5K finishers. Shirts will be given to the top three finishers in each age group for the one-mile, and medals will be given to the top two finishers. Additionally, framed photos will be given to the first-place finishers in the open mile and 5K run, and baked goods will be given to the top two finishers in each age group.

Preregistration costs $6 for the kid's mile, $10 for the open mile and $15 for the 5K race; same day registration costs $8, $15 and $20, respectively.

Contact race director Kelley Cullenberg at (207)860-0306 or cullenberg.kelley@gmail.com or spanditsapparel@gmail.com for more information.