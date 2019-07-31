Summerfest race results
FARMINGTON - Results from the 2019 Spandits!/Summerfest races held on July 27, including the 1-mile and 5K participants.
2019 Spandits!/ Summerfest Kid’s 1-Mile Results
*denotes female
Name - Age - Time
Tyler Adams - 8 - 7:42.4
Forrest Raymond - 7 - 7:46.2
Miles Raymond - 7 - 8:52.5
*Hannah Volz - 9 - 9:04.9
*Reagan Quimby - 8 - 9:46.2
*Isabella Hazard - 11 - 9:55.0
*Abigail Volz - 7 - 10:46.9
*Stella Syllaiou - 12 - 15:01.9
2019 Spandits!/ Summerfest 5K Results
*denotes female
Name - Age - Time
Kelton Cullenberg - 27 - 16:39.6
Jesse Dalton - 18 - 17:49.5
*Corey Dowe - 26 - 18:01.1 *CR
Marco Gudino - 40 - 18:27.3
Jeffrey Funk - 24 - 18:44.4
Dominic Giampietro - 18 - 19:13.9
Trevin Henseler - 14 - 19:23.7
Elan Ramirez - 16 - 19:47.8
*Kahryn Cullenberg - 17 - 19:57.1
Chris Bean - 56 - 20:04.4
Isaiah Doscinski - 15 - 21:11.0
*Tina Meserve - 52 - 21:20.4
Julian Reynolds - 11 - 21:56.2
Luke Doscinski - 11 - 22:00.1
Ryan Adams - 40 - 22:01.4
Pan Syllaios - 52 - 22:18.5
*Ashten Cullenberg - 26 - 22:41.9
Henri McCourt - 12 - 23:23.9
Evan Wilcox - 15 - 23:47.1
Tomas Cundick - 15 - 23:47.7
Aiden Henseler - 15 - 23:54.0
*Bridget Reusch - 14 - 24:03.4
*Stacey Wilbur - 29 - 24:20.9
Kodi Quimby - 14 - 25:01.7
*Kathleen Welch - 63 - 25:02.7
Bernd Heinrich - 79 - 25:35.0
*Moriah Reusch - 14 - 25:53.5
David Chapman - 59 - 26:11.8
Daniel Dalton - 13 - 26:17.2
Noah Henseler - 12 - 26:45.8
*Merrily Welch - 53 - 27:25.5
*Beth Allen - 61 - 27:25.8
*Emily Henseler - 10 - 27:59.8
Josiah Chapman - 24 - 28:04.7
*Daphne Giampietro - 16 - 28:05.9
*Kayla Adams - 11 - 29:06.2
Sam Goodspeed - 15 - 30:18.4
*Tiffany Baker - 40 - 30:31.3
Doug Reusch - 65 - 31:31.8
*Nancy Ellis - 55 - 32:23.2
*Kimberlie Knox - 38 - 32:38.0
*Melissa Vining - 46 - 33:06.2
*Abigail Goodspeed - 13 - 36:51.0
John McCall - 78 - 39:08.8
*Nichole Goodspeed - 47 - 45:47.1
Adam Goodspeed - 46 - 45:47.5
*Mamie McCall - 77 - 61:00.0
