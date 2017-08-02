The 23rd annual Western Mountain Shrine Club Golf Tournament is Aug. 11

RANGELEY - The 23rd annual Western Mountain Shrine Club Golf Tournament will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at the Mingo Springs Golf Course.

Those interested in participating do not need to be Shriners to play. Men, women and mixed foursomes are all welcome. The four-player team scramble will include prizes for longest drive, closest to the pin as well as first, second and third place team finishes.

Mingo non-members pay a $70 greens/cart fee and $20 entry into prize pool. Mingo members pay a $22 cart fee and $20 entry fee for prize pool.

Call the Mingo Spring Golf Clubhouse at 864-5021 to enter a team.