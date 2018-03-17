The Bullets finish season undefeated

WILTON - The Bullets capped off an undefeated season in the Wilton Rec. major league basketball program by beating the Celtics 25 to 18.

The Bullets earned their way to the championship game with a win over the Spurs by a score of 28 to 10. The Celtics arrived in the championship game thanks to a 24 to 14 victory over the Hawks.

In the championship game Charlie Stevens and Braxton Malcore led the way with 7 points each. Brian Mastine with 5 and Kaden Lane with 4 were the leading scorers for the Celtics.