The Celtics are the Wilton Parks and Recreation Department league champions

WILTON - The Wilton Parks and Recreation Department recently held playoffs in the major league basketball program with the Celtics emerging as champions.

In semi-final action the Bullets defeated the Spurs 30-10 to move on to the finals. In the other semi-final the Celtics topped the Hawks by a score of 22-17. In the finals the Celtics emerged as the victors with a 18-13 win in a great defensive battle between the league’s top two teams.