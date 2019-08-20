Three Maine golfers competing in AJGA Coca-Cola Championship at Sugarloaf

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – For the seventh consecutive year, more than 100 of the nation’s top junior golfers have gathered at the Sugarloaf Golf Club to compete in the 2019 American Junior Golf Association Coca-Cola Junior Championship, August 19-21. Among this year’s field of athletes are three players from Maine, including 2018 Maine Class A State Champion, Caleb Manuel of Topsham.

Seventeen-year-old Manuel, now a senior at Mt Ararat High School, is no stranger to the Sugarloaf Golf Club or AJGA Coca-Cola Championship, having finished fourth in this event last year.

Players were privileged a first look at the course on Sunday during the sanctioned practice round, with the first round of competition kicking off today, at 7 a.m.

The AJGA Coca-Cola Junior Championship is a 54-hole stroke play event, spanning four days with three rounds of competitive play. The tournament field is comprised of more than 130 male and female competitors ages 12-18, hailing from 25 different states and 5 countries.

“Each year I am blown away by the caliber, commitment, and passion these young players have for the sport,” Zach Zondolo, Sugarloaf Head Golf Professional said. “We’re excited to once again these junior golfers and their families to Sugarloaf, and look forward to the next three days of competition.”

Also representing Maine in this year’s tournament will be Teddy Forsley of Scarborough and Conner Paine of China.

The AJGA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf. Many of the top golfers on the PGA and LPGA are former AJGA members, including Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson, Davis Love III, and many others.

The Championship will run for four days, during which time the course will be closed to the public. A practice round will be held on Monday, August 6, with the first, second, and final rounds taking place on August 19, 20, and 21, respectively. The tournament field will be cut to a minimum of 50% following the second round.

For additional information on the Coca-Cola Junior Championship, please visit https://www.ajga.org/tournaments/2019/coca-cola-junior-championship-at-sugarloaf.

For additional information on the Sugarloaf Golf Club, please visit www.sugarloaf.com/.