Titcomb Mountain holds 21st annual Dummy Downhill

FARMINGTON - Last week's snowstorm along with a sunny day provided excellent conditions for Saturday's 21st annual Dummy Downhill race held at Titcomb Mountain.

Dummys were judged in six different categories: originality or most creative, best workmanship, fastest time, longest distance, most spectacular crash, and overall winner. Following the first run, any dummy who hadn't fallen to pieces was allowed to be entered in a jump competition. Prizes were given for the longest jump and the most spectacular crash.

This year's competition brought a wide range of dummys, from chickens to turtles, and Donald Trump to E.T. Highlights from the day included a turtle dummy winning the fastest award and E.T. crashing into Trump, bringing humorous comments from the crowd.