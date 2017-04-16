Franklin Countys First News

Titcomb Mountain holds 65th annual race

Posted by • April 16, 2017 •

The 2017 Dartmouth Winners Katie Yeaton and Trent Beaudoin.

FARMINGTON - In a Titcomb Mountain spring ritual, Farmington Ski Club members age 12 and under raced for their place in history as a Dartmouth Trophy cup winner. Katie Yeaton came out on top for the girls, and Trent Beaudoin was the top boy.

The race has been held since 1952, and conditions this year were ideal. There were a few years that the race was not held due to lack of snow., but this year provided plenty.

Both Yeaton and Beaudoin have been racing for the Farmington Area Ski Team and Yeaton is following her dad who was also a Dartmouth winner.

Print Friendly

1 Responses »

  1. Jan Roberts
    April 16, 2017 • 1:01 pm

    Congratulations, you are in exceptional company with the past winners.

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives