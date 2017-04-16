Titcomb Mountain holds 65th annual race

FARMINGTON - In a Titcomb Mountain spring ritual, Farmington Ski Club members age 12 and under raced for their place in history as a Dartmouth Trophy cup winner. Katie Yeaton came out on top for the girls, and Trent Beaudoin was the top boy.

The race has been held since 1952, and conditions this year were ideal. There were a few years that the race was not held due to lack of snow., but this year provided plenty.

Both Yeaton and Beaudoin have been racing for the Farmington Area Ski Team and Yeaton is following her dad who was also a Dartmouth winner.