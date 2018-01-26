Titcomb Mountain hosts KVAC/MVC alpine race

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue High School Alpine ski team competed on Wednesday against familiar faces from the Kennebec and Mountain Valley Conferences. The Otter Slide, a trail on Titcomb Mountain, tested the Cougars and visiting skiers as they navigated down the steep drop.

Spruce Mountain High School took the girls first place with an impressive 20 total points, followed by Mt. Blue in second with a team tally of 47. Ellie Pelletier (131.73) topped the Cougar team, finishing second overall. Brooke Bolduc (139.28) in seventh, Ashley Wiles (140.67) ninth, and Jenna Hanrahan (147.77) 19th, completed Mt. Blue's score.

The Mt. Blue boys team skied their way to second place with 35 team points, falling to Edward Little High School with 26. Cougar Sam Smith (121.3) continued his dominant season with another top time of the day. Eli Yeaton (122.91) was Mt. Blue's second scorer clinching fourth overall. Jack Kearing (134.33) and James Guillaume (141.72) finished 10th and 20th respectively for the Cougars.