Training Floor Fitness welcomes new coach

LIVERMORE FALLS - Training Floor Fitness, located at the old Livermore Falls High School, would like to welcome Helaina Lake to their coaching team.

Helaina is a NASM certified personal trainer and a Strongman Competitor. TFF will be hosting an event at the gym located at 25 Cedar Street (the old Livermore Falls High School) on Sunday, Nov. 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 for the general public, $5 for TFF members, and free for TFF members enrolled in the small group training session.

Helaina will be teaching how to safely lift and incorporate strength training using a variety of methods including kegs. All levels, ages, and abilities are welcome to attend. For more information or to register for the event, please visit Training Floor Fitness on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/events/167192243864733/