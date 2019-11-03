UMaine Farmington advances in women’s soccer tournament

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington won the first Women's Soccer quarterfinal game of the weekend over Thomas College, 4-1, at Leib field.

The Beavers got on the scoreboard early with a goal by Leah Boyle assisted by Emily Stevens at the 4:09 mark. Twenty-one seconds later, Haley Fletcher assisted McKenna Brodeur's goal to put the Beavers on top 2-1.

Thomas sophomore Katherine Hoving notched a goal off a penalty kick at 30:56 to close the margin to 2-1, where it stayed through the first half.

Twenty minutes into the second half, Brodeur scored her second goal of the match on a penalty kick. With seven minutes remaining, Fletcher connected with Brodeur again for the final score, giving Brodeur a hat trick and UMaine-Farmington a 4-1 victory.

Isabelle Lang collected seven saves for the Terriers before Lauren Bartlett relieved her for the final ten minutes in goal, collecting a save of her own.

Callie Hammer made five saves for the Beavers.

UMaine-Farmington held the advantage in shots (20-12) and corner kicks (6-3).