UMF alpine ski team competes at Sunday River

NEWRY – The University of Maine at Farmington's men's alpine ski team finished off the giant slalom at fifth place during competition held at Sunday River on Sunday afternoon.

The men's ski team finished with five skiers in the top 50. Michael Miller was in the top spot on the team finishing in the 23rd spot with times of 59.23 and 58.45. Kyle Farrington was 26th with times of 1:00.87 and 58.09 on the day.

Branden Brothers finished in the 34th spot with times of 59.02 and 1:01.58 which gave him a total time of 2:00.60. Mitchell Golas was right behind him in the 41st spot with times of 1:02.78 and 1:00.58.

Matthew Lulofs rounded out the top 50 with times of 1:05.87 and 1:04.32.

As a team, the Beavers ranked fifth with a total time of 5:57.94

The women's team had one skier in the top 50, Erin Buckland, who finished in the 32nd spot with times of 1:02.65 and 1:03.64.

As a team, UMF finished in the eighth spot with a total time of 7:57.70.