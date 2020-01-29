UMF announces hiring of cross country, track & field coach

FARMINGTON - University of Maine at Farmington Director of Athletics Julie Davis is pleased to announce the hiring of Sean Cabaniss, a 2017 graduate of UMF, as the head coach of men's & women's cross country, indoor and outdoor track & field.

"After a competitive search process, Sean became the front runner to assume the leadership role of this program at an exciting period of growth. We believe he will take them to the next level," said Davis.

Davis said that Cabaniss was an alumnus and a scholar-athlete who excelled in numerous areas. Cabaniss earned a Masters in Exercise Science and Sports Studies and continued to accrue national coaching certificates.

"He has first-hand knowledge of our programs, the recruiting base and he has the passion and desire to provide what our current and future student-athletes need to develop and achieve," Davis said.

"These teams and the town of Farmington hold a very special place in my heart. I am grateful to have the opportunity to come back and lead the programs. It is a new era for UMF cross country and track & field and collectively we are going to excel. "Believe in the Beaver," said Cabaniss.

Cabaniss has been assisting the Tufts University track program this past year, creating and implementing their jumps and multi-event annual plan for the men's and women's teams and supporting the program with indoor meet management.

Cabaniss was a co-founder, president/captain and student coach during the track teams' club years until they became varsity in November of 2015. Simultaneously, he was a stand-out four-year baseball player and leader among his peers on several fronts. He competed and excelled in track and field in a fifth year while adding a B.S. in Applied Mathematics to his B.A. in Secondary Education Mathematics.

He was selected by peers to receive the Beaver Pride Award, and by the coaching staff to be honored as the UMF Male Senior Athlete of the Year. He was also recognized as the North Atlantic Conference Man of the Year for both academic and athletic accomplishments and was awarded a prestigious NCAA Postgraduate scholarship which he applied to his Graduate Studies in Exercise Science in the renowned coaching and leadership at Smith College. While at Smith, he served for two years as an Assistant Track and Field Coach.