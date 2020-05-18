UMF announces yearly award winners

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington athletics announces their end of the year awards which consist of the Beaver Pride Award, the President's Cup, Senior Scholar-Athlete, and Senior Athlete of the Year.

The Beaver Pride Award is given annually to a male and female student-athlete who embodies sportsmanship, school spirit, the drive for excellence, and most importantly Beaver pride. These athletes are role models for the UMF community and make good choices.

This year's winners of the Beaver Pride award are Jake Heimlich and Eden LeBlanc.

The President's Cup is given annually to the top-performing varsity team based on having the highest grade point average for the fall semester of the academic calendar. Spring sports will use their rosters from the spring semester, but grades from the fall will be used.

The Presidents Cup winner is Women's Cross Country with a 3.69 GPA as a team.

The Senior Scholar-Athlete Award is given annually to the male and female senior student-athletes with the highest cumulative grade point average after the fall semester of the academic calendar. This award is presented at the Beaver Social.

Chase Malloy and Erin Guilmet won the Senior Scholar-Athlete award after posting a GPA at 3.8 for Chase and 3.95 for Erin.

The Senior Athlete of the Year Award is given annually to the top male and female senior athlete, based on performance over their entire career at UMF. This award should recognize an athlete's achievements over the duration of their UMF athletic career, using criteria such as, but not limited to, career statistical data, team awards, national and conference weekly honors, national and conference post-season achievements (both individual and as a contributor to a team's success), and national and conference post-season honors (All-America, all-region, all-conference, etc.). The recipient must be in good standing with their team and the department throughout the academic year. Due to the pandemic, UMF decided to give this award to a male and female in each season.

Fall - Eden LeBlanc, played in 75 games, starting in 74 and won a NAC Championship in 2018. She was named to the First Team All-Conference this past season. She is a defender and majoring in Business Economics.

Fall - Andrew Longhurst - he played in 63 games during his career, starting in 60 of them. He has 10 goals with four assists. He was also named NAC Defensive Player of the Year this season.

Winter - Katie LeBlanc - Katie won Rookie of the Year, Runner of the Year, and Senior Scholar-Athlete of the Year during her career. She holds records in the 1000 meter run, 3000 meters run for indoor, and qualified for the New Englands during the indoor track season. She is 5th All-Time in points scored at an Outdoor Conference Championship.

Winter - Riley Robinson - Riley has been a four-year starter for the Beavers, playing in 106 games while starting 104 of them. He is top 10 in six different stat categories and finished his career with 1486 points.

Spring - Keilly Lynch - Keilly has played in 46 games while starting 45 of them for the Beavers. She tallied 98 points in three years with 61 goals and 38 assists to help lead the Beavers to their first-ever NAC Championship appearance last spring. She was named to the NAC All-Conference team last year after finishing the year with 24 goals and 27 assists.

Spring - Chase Malloy - Chase played two sports for the Beavers, playing in 78 games for the baseball team. He notched a career batting average of .327 with a slugging percentage of .451 and carried a 7 game hitting streak last season.

UMF athletics would also like to congratulate coach Meader and thank him for all that he has done. During his time at UMF, Coach Meader was elected to five Hall of Fames, UMaine-Farmington, Thomas College, Maine Sports Hall of Fame, Maine Basketball Hall of Fame, New England Hall of Fame.

"Coach Meader told me coaches have to be willing to sweep the floor. Somebody will say, Well Bobby Knight doesn't sweep his floor. And Coach Meader would say, "well I'm not Bobby Knight and I'm not where he is at. It needs to be done for our players, so you do it". I try to live by that. No one is above sweeping the floor". - Beth Lebel, Women's Lacrosse

"A true professional who you could bounce any idea or challenge off. Thanks for your dedication to UMF" - Scott Hoisington, Director of Snowsports

"There aren't many people like Coach. He has always made time to listen to me and gently impart his wisdom with humor. His guidance will continue to be an important part of my life." - Molly Wilkie, Women's Soccer

"You are and will continue to be the best man I know. First and foremost you are my coach. The lessons I have learned from you are endless. Your unwavering loyalty, commitment to do what is right, and to always give your best effort are things that I emulate about you. You are my compass and the best teacher I know. If success is measured by how many people a coach has had a positive impact on, there is no one more successful than you. Thank you for all that you have done for me and UMF. There won't be a day that goes by when I don't ask myself "What would coach Meader say?" I hope that one day my children will be as lucky as I have to have had a person like you in their lives. Thanks, Coach. I love you." - Jamie Beaudoin, Women's Basketball

"I will truly miss the daily interactions I have had with Coach Meader. He is kind, generous, and thoughtful, as well as being my go-to when I couldn't remember any moment in sports history, he always had the answer. Thanks, Coach for setting a high standard for all of to strive for." - Cyndi Pratt, Field Hockey